Joshua Garcia celebrates birthday with special greeting from rumored girlfriend Emilienne Vigier

Kapamilya actor Joshua Garcia received a heartfelt birthday greeting from his rumored girlfriend, Emilienne Vigier. The Filipino-French athlete shared their intimate moments in a collage on her Instagram Stories, celebrating Joshua’s special day on October 7.

Emilienne’s caption, which included the number “26” to mark Joshua’s new age, was accompanied by heart and birthday cake emojis, along with a smiling face.

In addition to Emilienne’s warm wishes, Joshua also received birthday messages from close friends in the entertainment industry, including Daniel Padilla, Zanjoe Marudo, and Ria Atayde.

Rumors about the budding romance between Joshua and Emilienne initially surfaced when keen-eyed netizens noticed similarities in their Instagram posts and stories during their vacation in El Nido last August. Further fueling the speculation, Emilienne tagged Joshua in one of her snaps.

Emilienne appeared to confirm their relationship by sharing photos of them wearing workout clothes on her Instagram Story. However, during a media interview at the press conference for his upcoming film “Fruitcake,” Joshua clarified their status, emphasizing that while he does not deny the romance, they have chosen to keep it private.

“Para maklaro na lahat and wala nang maitanong ang lahat, baka kasi sabihin nila, dini-deny ko ‘yung babae, ‘di ba?” he told the press. “Hindi ko siya dini-deny. It’s just that, ako and her decided not to share it to everyone. Kasi yung relationship na ‘yan ay kami lang naman ‘yung parte doon, eh.”,Joshua explained.

He further stated that he values their privacy to avoid the issues that have affected his past relationships, saying, “Every time na sini-share ko siya sa lahat, parang nagkakagulo. Nagiging shaky yung relationship kasi. This time, mas pinapahalagahan ko yung privacy ko para sa ganung aspect. Hindi lang dun, pati sa pamilya ko, ‘di ba? Hangga’t maaari kasi, sa panahon ngayon, mas okay kung private na lang tayo,” he said.

Joshua’s last public relationship was with Julia Barretto, which ended in 2019 after two years together.