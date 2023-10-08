Actor Ricardo Cepeda arrested for estafa 

Actor Ricardo Cepeda was arrested by the Philippine National Police over his case involving syndicated estafa.

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) arrested the actor in Caloocan City. The arrest warrant was issued by the Sanchez Mira, Cagayan Regional Trial Court Executive Judge Gemma Bucayu-Madrid.

Cepeda was arrested in a restobar following the tip received by the police.

The actor was brought to Camp Caringal and he didn’t resist his arrest.

The actor has yet to release a statement following the arrest.