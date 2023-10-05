Philippines advances to Asian Games Men’s Basketball final in thrilling upset against China

The Philippines is set to compete for the gold medal in men’s basketball at the Asian Games for the first time in 33 years. Justin Brownlee delivered a remarkable performance, culminating in a clutch 3-point shot with just 23.4 seconds left, propelling Gilas Pilipinas to a nail-biting 77-76 victory over hosts and defending champions, China, in the semifinals of the 19th Asian Games held in Hangzhou.

Brownlee showcased his scoring prowess with a total of 33 points, including an astounding 17 in the crucial fourth quarter. His back-to-back triples in the final minute ignited a remarkable 10-0 run by Gilas, ultimately securing their monumental win.

This triumph sets up an eagerly anticipated rematch between the Philippines and Jordan in the gold medal game, as Jordan overcame Chinese Taipei in the other semifinal match.

This historic win positions the Philippines for a chance to secure its first gold medal in the Asian Games since 1962. Notably, Gilas last vied for the gold medal at the Beijing Asian Games in 1990, where they claimed the silver.

For China, this marks the first occasion as Asian Games hosts that they will not secure the gold medal in men’s 5×5 basketball. They will now face Chinese Taipei in a battle for the bronze.

Initially, China surged ahead and appeared to be on track for an easy victory against the Philippines. Employing a strategy of double-teaming Brownlee, they managed to limit the Ginebra import to just six points from five shots in the first half, leaving Gilas trailing with a daunting 48-30 deficit at halftime.

China’s length posed challenges for the Gilas offense, resulting in a scoreless record for all eight of their 3-point attempts in the first half. Under the guidance of ace point guard Zhao Rui, the hosts controlled the game and built a formidable 20-point lead late in the second quarter.

However, Tim Cone, the highly accomplished PBA coach, executed a pivotal halftime adjustment. Gilas adopted a smaller lineup for extended periods, disrupting China’s passing lanes and enabling more opportunities for fast breaks, ultimately leading to better scoring opportunities for Brownlee in transition.

As Brownlee found his rhythm, Gilas quickly caught up, reducing the lead to 12 after three quarters. Cone made another bold move in the fourth quarter by introducing guard Kevin Alas, who had experienced ups and downs throughout the Asian Games. Alas responded brilliantly, scoring five consecutive points to keep Gilas within striking distance at 71-67.

Despite a series of setbacks favoring China, including missed free throws by Scottie Thompson and a string of baskets by the opposition, Brownlee stepped up when it mattered most. His extraordinary efforts, including a crucial putback and a memorable step-back 3-pointer, handed Gilas its first and only lead of the game.

In the closing moments, China had an opportunity to salvage the game, but Zhang Zhenlin’s open midrange jumper missed the mark, sealing an improbable victory for Gilas.

The Philippines is now set to face Jordan in the final on Friday at 8 p.m. While the odds may be stacked against them, this hastily assembled Gilas team has exceeded expectations by reaching the gold medal game.

They will undoubtedly look to Brownlee for another dose of magic as they take on the tournament’s only unbeaten team.

In Rondae Jefferson, Jordan possesses the only other naturalized player in Hangzhou capable of matching Brownlee’s skill set. However, after the breathtaking upset against China, Gilas is brimming with confidence and belief in their quest for Asian Games glory.