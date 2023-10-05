BTS’ Jungkook to drop first solo album ‘Golden’ in November

Jungkook of K-pop supergroup BTS is set to release his first-ever solo album in November, his label announced on Tuesday.

According to Big Hit Music, the 26-year-old singer’s new album will be out on November 3, at 1PM (KST). It will feature a total of 11 tracks, including the previously released digital singles “Seven (feat. Latto)” and “3D (feat. Jack Harlow).”

“‘Golden’ is an album inspired by the golden moments of Jungkook, the golden maknae of BTS and a solo artist,” the music label wrote.

“Golden maknae” translates to “golden youngest,” which is the moniker of Jungkook as the youngest member of the seven-member boy group.

“Jungkook will be delivering special stage performances and making various appearances alongside the release of ‘Golden.’ Please stay tuned and continue to support Jungkook as he embarks on his first solo album journey,” Big Hit Music stated.

Currently, the septet is taking a break from group activities as its members focus on their solo careers and mandatory military service.

In September, their label announced that all seven members of BTS renewed their contracts with the agency and plans to “reconvene” in 2025.