Lala says being a Sotto should not be taken against her

MTRCB Chairperson Lala Sotto responds to all the criticisms against her following the controversial decision of her agency.

Netizens are calling Lala out over her position with the noontime show It’s Showtime, a direct competitor of her father’s show.

“I truly believe my being a Sotto or my father’s daughter should not be taken against me. Instead, it should even be taken positively, that I am someone who grew up in the industry. I am someone who loves the industry and understands the industry,” Lala said.

Lala insists there is no conflict of interest and there should be respect for differences in opinions.

“I really believe that we should respect others’ opinions also. That’s their opinion. There’s nothing I can do. I am just doing my job humbly and justly,” she added.

Lala said her spiritual strength prepared her to face detractors.

“I really believe that the Lord prepared me for this because I grew up in public scrutiny. I saw my parents always talked about. I would read about my father, or my titos, and family all the time in the papers,” she added.