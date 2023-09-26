Kim Chiu explains on why she didn’t attend the wedding of Maja Salvador

Kapamilya actress Kim Chiu explained why she was not present at the wedding of actress Maja Salvador.

In her recent vlog, Chiu addressed a fan question about why she was not present at the Indonesian wedding of Salvador. In the video, she opened up about her relationship with Salvador and said that she was not invited to the event.

“Hindi naman kami sobrang close na ni Maja and hindi na rin naman kami masyadong nag-uusap. Siyempre, kapag kasal mo, gusto mo ‘yung mga taong gusto mo lang nandiyan to witness your love sa partner mo,” she stated in her recent vlog.

The actress said that she reached out to Salvador after the wedding.

“Hindi ako naimbitahan. Pero okay lang. Wala talaga [hard feelings]. Sobrang happy ko para sa kanya, minessage ko naman siya,” she shared.

Chiu said that Salvador reached out to her too when her sister was hospitalized.

“Na-touch din ako nung minessage niya ako dahil doon sa nangyari sa ate ko. Sabi niya pinagpe-pray daw niya ‘yung ate ko and sana daw okay lang ako. Nakausap ko siya noong may nangyari sa ate ko,” she said.

“Pero siguro sa kasal, hindi naman na importante kung imbitado ka or hindi. Basta sa sarili mo masaya ka na nangyari sa kanya ‘yun. Deserve nila ang isa’t isa, sila ni Rambo,” she added.

Chiu said she is genuinely happy for the newly wed couple.

“Hindi naman na siguro ako magma-matter kung present or hindi. As long as happy ako na nahanap na niya ang forever niya. ‘Yun si Rambo. Kaya congratulations Mr. and Mrs. Nunez,” she said.