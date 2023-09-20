Sharon Cuneta says Kiko, 3 other kids will not watch reunion with Gabby Concepcion

Megastar Sharon Cuneta revealed that her husband former Senator Kiko Pangilinan and their three other children will not watch her ‘Dear Heart’ concert with Gabby Concepcion.

Sharon said that she made the decision with her husband not to watch the reunion concert at the Mall of Asia Arena on October 27.

“Pinag-usapan na namin ni Kiko. I want to shield them away from anything that people might say. There are solid Sharon-Gabby fans up to this day,” Sharon said.

“My husband is the coolest. He’s very supportive. When this ‘Dear Heart’ concert was first announced, he simply said sana naman matuloy na ‘yan,” she added.

The megastar explained that her current family no longer needed to watch the reunion concert.

“This is for our audience and I don’t think kailangan pang makita ng asawa ko’t mga anak ko ‘yon, except KC, of course,” she said.

Sharon also shared her excitement about the upcoming reunion project.

“Naninibago nga ako.. The concert is a brand-new experience after so many decades na may gagawin kaming dalawa and we’re working together again. Excited ako at masaya,” she said.

She also shared that she re-watched the film ‘Dear Heart’.

“I wanted to see the purity and innocence where we started. In the end, I said, ‘Oh my God. That was the boy I fell in love with.’ That version. That moment in time, who Gabby was, what he was during that time,” she added.

“If you think about it when we sing the songs from our movies that our followers are familiar with and songs that we all grew up with, it will mean something. Chemistry is something that cannot be created. It’s either there or not. Gabby and I always have that, no matter what,” Sharon added.