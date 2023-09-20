EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Jed Madela amused with a class section named after him

Courtesy: Jed Madela

Singer Jed Madela is elated to discover that a school section was named after him in a Cotabato school.

“In times when I feel so unimportant and ignored in one corner, my Lord picks me up and gives me the tightest hug. I am so honored,” Jed shared on his social media.

A Grade-1 classroom showed that a section was named after him and recognized his achievement as a world champion.

The classroom also has tarpaulin showing him as the first Filipino to win the World Championships of Performing Arts in 2005.

“This is from Albert Einstein School in Cotabato where they named Grade One under me! I’m so happy!!!” he wrote.

“Sending my love and thanks to Sir Edison, the faculty and the students! Hope to visit you in the future!,” the singer added.

Fans cheered for Madela through the comments section, and stated that the singer deserves the recognition.

Other netizens suggest that other singers can be recognized as well.

