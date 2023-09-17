Hugh Jackman and wife announce separation after 27 years

Renowned “Wolverine” actor Hugh Jackman and his wife of 27 years are parting ways, as revealed in a statement reported by US media.

The 54-year-old Australian actor first crossed paths with fellow performer Deborra-Lee Jackman on the set of an Australian TV series back in 1995. The two tied the knot a year later.

The joint statement issued on Friday, initially covered by People magazine, expressed gratitude for their nearly three-decade-long journey as a married couple.

“We have been blessed to share almost (three) decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage,” it stated.

“Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth. Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness,” it added.

The couple, who have two children together, are prioritizing their family’s well-being throughout this transition.

The statement also requested understanding and privacy from the public as they navigate this significant life change. It concluded that no further details would be disclosed.