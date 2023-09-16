Pia Wurtzbach launches first novel ‘Queen of the Universe’

Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach-Jauncey released her first book entitled “Queen of the Universe” days before her 34th birthday.

The actress and beauty queen, now also an author, officially launched her book at the Manila International Book Fair in Pasay City on September 14.

On Instagram, Wurtzbach expressed her excitement as she signed over a hundred copies of her novel.

“This is it. Signed all these books just for you! Somebody pinch me cos I’m officially launching my book Queen of the Universe tomorrow,” she wrote.

“Just realized that my book launch is happening exactly 10 days before my birthday! What an early present!” Pia exclaimed in a separate post.

Published by Tuttle Publishing, “Queen of the Universe” is drawn from the Miss Universe 2015’s real-life experiences as a beauty queen and beyond, set against the rich backdrop of Manila’s glittering urban life.

Tuttle Publishing said that Wurtzbach’s new book is the first international book by a Filipino beauty queen.

“Queen of the Universe” is now available in the Philippines and Singapore, and will be in the shelves of bookstores in the US, Australia, Canada, UAE, and the UK later this year.