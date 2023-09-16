EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Dennis Trillo on relationship with Jennylyn Mercado: ‘Ito ‘yung second chances na sinasabi ko’

Courtesy: Dennis Trillo/Instagram

Kapuso actor Dennis Trillo shared how he and wife Jennylyn Mercado managed to work together to make sure that their second shot at love.

In an interview with Boy Abunda, Dennis looked back on why he and Jennylyn decided to rekindle their love after failing on their first try.

“Mga bata pa kami nun, immature pa yung pag-iisip, yung mag situation namin nuon, hindi pa clear lung mag gusto namin mangyari,” the actor said.

The actor said that the two of them both knew that they were heading to marriage.

“Nuon pa lang, tawagan namin sa isa’t isa, asawa na. Alam na namin duon na talaga papunta ‘to,” Dennis said.

“Kailangan lang ng perfect timing para mangyari ang lahat ng ‘yon,” he added.

Dennis and Jennylyn first got together in 2011 and separated after over a year.

“And siguro na-miss namin ‘yung isa’t-isa,” Dennis added.

“Ito ‘yung second chances na sinasabi ko na nangyayari talaga ‘yun sa totoong buhay,” he added.

Dennis and Jennylyn have been together for seven years. They tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in November 2021 and have a one-year-old daughter named Dylan.

