Alden Richards admits getting scared doing new films after ‘Hello, Love, Goodbye’

Kapuso multimedia star Alden Richards admitted that he felt scared at some point in accepting new movie projects following the blockbuster success of ‘Hello, Love, Goodbye’.

The film was the highest-grossing Filipino film of all time. This was also the first time when Richards teamed up with Kapamilya actress Kathryn Bernardo in 2019.

In a GMA News interview, Richards was asked if he felt any pressure to do his upcoming film “Five Breakups and a Romance” with Julia Montes.

“I was fearful, you know, coming from the success of ‘Hello, Love, Goodbye’ syempre, it broke records,” he said.

“Natakot po ako to accept projects in terms of movies kasi lalo pa’t ‘yung pagtingin ko sa details ng gagawing projects is medyo, of course, tumaas din ‘yung standards ko,” the actor added.

Apart from “Five Breakups and a Romance,” Richards is also set to star in a film with Sharon Cuneta called “A Mother and Son’s Story.”