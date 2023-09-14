WCOPA UAE holds victory gala concert in Dubai following big win at WCOPA 2023

Members of the World Championships of Performing Arts (WCOPA) team in the UAE have come together for an unforgettable, talent-filled victory gala concert in Dubai on September 10, in celebration of their recent win during the 26th annual WCOPA competition.

The event showcased the performances of each delegate, marking the culmination of their talents, successes, and gratitude for winning major awards during the highly-anticipated event in California which took place from July 28 to August 6, 2023.

Out of the 13 delegates who represented the UAE at the international event, three Filipino delegates from the UAE have clinched gold medals including Zahra Ross Shariff who won a gold medal in the R&B category, Jairamarie Carranza who secured the first prize for the gospel category, and Pau Camarines who took home the gold for the country and folk category.

In an interview with The Filipino Times, Pau Camarines shared that competing in the WCOPA was a dream come true for him.

“When I was young, I dreamed of being in that very stage of WCOPA. In the Philippines, as a performer, we really wanted to join in that prestigious talent Olympics. When the opportunity came, I felt very happy and at the same time overwhelmed because I got the chance not only to showcase my talent but also to meet world-class talents from around the world,” Camarines said.

In fact, he did not just bring home a gold medal from the prestigious competition, but he also received other awards, including a gold medal as a grand finalist, a medal as a semi-finalist, a bronze medal for the petite formal commercial modelling category, and a place for the champion of the world for the country and western music.

“To be honest I am still over the moon with what I got. To be the champion of the world for country and Western music is really such an honor. I’m just very grateful for the awards that I got knowing that there are thousands of amazing, talented, and skilled performers from around the world,” he expressed.

“To all the young aspiring talents out there, all I can say is to never stop chasing your dreams. Just like me, I was just dreaming about this when I was young and I fulfilled this dream at the age of 35. If you dream it, you need to believe in yourselves that you can reach it!” he exclaimed.

Camarines expressed his gratitude to all the people who supported him throughout his journey, especially to his mentor, Mr. Elipas Sibua.

“It has been an amazing journey and I’m very grateful to my national director, Sir Elipas Sibua, for giving me this chance and the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity which I can treasure for the rest of my life,” he said.

Behind this victory lies the unwavering commitment and support of their national director, Elipas Sibua, who has been a great mentor for all the delegates.

“I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to the parents of the 13 delegates for the unwavering love and support you provided. Your encouragement and belief in your children played a crucial role in their outstanding performance. They truly did a remarkable job, and your contributions were invaluable to their success,” Sibua told TFT.

“To the 13 delegates, congratulations on your exceptional performance at the recently concluded World Championships of Performing Arts. Your dedication, hard work, and incredible talents were on full display, and you truly shone on the global stage,” he said to the WCOPA delegates.

“Your remarkable achievements have made us all incredibly proud, and it’s a testament to your passion and commitment to your craft. You have not only showcased your talents but also represented us with grace and excellence. Thank you for a job well done, and I have no doubt that your future holds even greater accomplishments. Keep reaching for the stars!” Sibua exclaimed.

WCOPA UAE is on the hunt for new talents and has already opened applications for delegates to represent the team in next year’s competition. If you think you have what it takes to be a part of one of the biggest performing arts groups that will compete on the global stage, you may contact WCOPA through their Facebook page @wcopauae2019 or reach out to their national director, Elipas Sibua, at +971 56 586 9391.