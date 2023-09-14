EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT NewsTFT Reach

Countdown to Disney On Ice: Only one month left ‘til Disney magic dazzles the Abu Dhabi stage

Press Release

Calling all kids and kids at heart! Be prepared for a magical Disney experience that will surely warm your hearts as Disney On Ice Presents “100 Years of Wonder” at the iconic Etihad Arena on Yas Island from October 11 to 15, 2023.

Start counting the days and be prepared to meet your favorite Disney characters including Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Goofy, and more beloved Disney friends as they bring a century of magical stories to life on the ice in a spectacular new show.

D27c 20180923 01340 Edit scaled 1

An extraordinary celebration of Disney’s most cherished tales, “100 Years of Wonder” will feature a debut live performance from Mirabel and the stars of Encanto, showcasing the inspiring lesson that every individual possesses a unique and special gift.

But the show doesn’t stop there—our beloved Disney characters are set to take center stage, gliding across the ice while bringing these heartwarming stories to life with breathtaking skating routines, dazzling aerial acrobatics, and mesmerizing stunts.

D27c 20180921 02053 Edit RL01 copy 1 2048x1365 1

This enchanting event will showcase a blend of classic and modern Disney characters, featuring interactive performances from the stars of Toy Story, underwater magic from Finding Nemo, emotional displays from the stars of Inside Out, and inspiring musical numbers from Princess Power, among other surprises. Mickey, Minnie, and their friends will share the stage with a remarkable cast, guaranteeing that Disney’s magic transcends generations.

D27c 20180922 00888 edit 2048x1365 1

Event Details and Pricing:

Show Dates and Times:

  • Wednesday, 11th October 2023 (Opening Night): Grand premiere at 7:30 PM.
  • Thursday, 12th October 2023: Enchanting show at 7:30 PM.
  • Friday, 13th October 2023: Matinee at 3:30 PM or evening performance at 7:30 PM.
  • Saturday, 14th October 2023: Morning at 11:30 AM, Matinee at 3:30 PM, Evening at 7:30 PM.
  • Sunday, 15th October 2023: Morning at 11:30 AM, Matinee at 3:30 PM, Evening at 7:30 PM.

Location: Etihad Arena – Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

Ticket Information:

Royal: AED 1000

VIP: AED 550

Platinum: AED 360

Gold: AED 260

Silver: AED 160

Bronze: AED 80

For tickets, visit www.etihadarena.ae

For more info about Disney On Ice, follow Disney On Ice social media channels: Facebook, Twitter & Instagram.  Subscribe to the Disney On Ice YouTube Channel at www.youtube.com/DisneyOnIce

