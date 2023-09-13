TAPE confirms getting access to ‘Eat Bulaga’s Youtube account, TVJ calls out cybercrime

TAPE incorporated confirmed that they were able retrieve access to the Youtube account of ‘Eat Bulaga’ on Saturday, September 9.

The original Youtube account of Eat Bulaga was inaccessible to the production company since the fall out of the management and television hosts Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey De Leon (TVJ).

The account has so far 5.3 million subscribers. TAPE already uploaded their new theme song and even their new segments.

TAPE lawyer Atty. Maggie Abraham Garduque said the access to their account was retrieved after one of their employees did not turn over the email and password of the accounts.

TVJ on the other hand decried the move of TAPE.

“We find this news very disturbing. TAPE is announcing to the public that it regained access to the Eat Bulaga! YouTube channel, this means they previously DID NOT HAVE ACCESS,” TVJ Productions lawyer Enrique Dela Cruz said.

“The owner of the YouTube channel is the owner of the email used to register it. It is not TAPE. That is why they never had access to this account,” the lawyer added.