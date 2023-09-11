EntertainmentGlobalLatest NewsNewsTFT NewsTFT Reach

Fil-Am stand-up comedian Jo Koy to return to UAE for 2023 World Tour

Lianne Micah Asidera

Following the enormous success of his show in Dubai last year and coming off the highly acclaimed Universal Picture film Easter Sunday and his recent Netflix special, the internationally renowned comedian, Jo Koy, returns to the UAE as part of his 2023 World Tour for another unforgettable performance featuring ALL NEW material, this time at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on the 28th of October.

Jo Koy’s unique brand of humour, which draws on his Filipino heritage and his experiences growing up, had audiences in stitches last time around and this show promises to be even bigger and better as he brings his signature blend of hard-hitting wit and creative storytelling to the stage once again.

As one of today’s premiere stand-up comedians, Jo Koy has come a long way from his modest beginnings performing in a Las Vegas coffee house. Jo’s uniquely relatable comedy pulls inspiration from his colorful family that has reached all kinds of people and translated into sold-out arenas around the world including Asia Arena (Manila, PH), The Forum (Los Angeles), ICC Theatre (Sydney, AU), and Radio City Music Hall (New York City) to name a few.

Jo Koy World Tour in Abu Dhabi is proudly brought to you by leaders in entertainment, Blu Blood in association with Experience Abu Dhabi and Yas Island.

“We are thrilled to welcome back Jo Koy to the region this year and we can’t wait to see what he has in store for us this time around. Jo’s ability to connect with audiences from all walks of life is what makes him one of the most sought-after comedians and we believe that hosting such world-class talents here is a true testament to the UAE’s status as a global entertainment hub,” shares Blu Blood MD and CEO, Osman Osman and Shaaista Khan Osman.

For more information on Jo Koy’s comedy, bookings, and tour dates, visit jokoy.com.

