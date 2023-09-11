Enrile draws flak from netizens over Vice Ganda comments

Chief Presidential Legal Counsel and former Senate President Juan Ponce Enrile drew flak and criticisms from netizens over his comments on television host Vice Ganda.

Enrile was interviewed on SMNI, the network owned by FBI most wanted Apollo Quiboloy. Enrile reacted to the 12-day suspension order of the Movie Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) over the icing incident involving Vice and partner Ion Perez.

“Ang problema dito sa bansa natin kung meron kang power, political, social, economic or whatever, halos hindi mo na iniisip ‘yung kapwa,” Enrile said.

“Ang binigay na katangian mo sa lipunan ay hindi mo na tinitingnan ang kapakanan nu’ng mga iba,” he added.

Enrile said that he is not a fan of the television host when it comes to his style of comedy.

“Sarili mo na lang ang iniisip mo. Akala mo maganda ang ginagawa mo, pero bastos ka, bastos kang tao. Hindi lang walang decency kundi abusado. Alam ko na mapagpatawa yang binabanggit mo na babae magmula pa ng araw ganyan na yan… you’re earning your living and popularity sa kabastusan,” Enrile added.

Netizens were quick to defend Vice over Enrile’s comments.

“Ang kapal naman ni Enrile na tawagin si Vice Ganda ng Salacious. At sayo talaga nanggaling yan. Nahiya naman si @vicegandako sa dami ng babae mo,” a netizen commented.

“Kaloka tong si Enrile na nuknukan ng sinungaling, pagkagahaman sa pera, kabastusan. haha wag kami tanda,” another one said.