PH Film Industry Month begins with classic comedy ‘Home Along Da Riles’

The Philippine Film Industry Month has begun with a special focus on restored comedy classics.

The celebration kicked off on September 1 with the newly remastered version of the 1993 film adaptation of the beloved ’90s sitcom “Home Along Da Riles,” led by the legendary Comedy King, Dolphy. The show was a hit due to its uproarious humor, with Dolphy’s iconic character, Kevin Cosme, at the heart of a cheerful but financially challenged family living alongside the railway.

The premiere was attended by the Cosme children, including Claudine Barretto (Bing), Vandolph Quizon (Baldo), Boy 2 Quizon (Estong), Smokey Manaloto (Bill), and Gio Alvarez (Bob).

They were joined by Maybelyn dela Cruz (Maybe Madamba), Dang Cruz (Yaya Roxanne), and Nova Villa (Aling Ason).

With the theme “Tuloy pa rin ang Tawanan,” the month-long event aims to honor iconic Filipino comedians like Dolphy, TVJ (Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto, and Joey de Leon), Eugene Domingo, AiAi Delas Alas, Michael V, and others who have played pivotal roles in shaping and enriching Philippine film and TV culture.

Film enthusiasts can enjoy more restored comedy classics at the Rizal Open Air Auditorium and all Cinematheques throughout September.

The lineup includes “D’Lucky Ones,” “Mr. Suave Hoy! Hoy! Hoy! Hoy! Hoy! Hoy!,” “Isprikitik Walastik Kung Pumitik,” “Here Comes the Bride” (September 13), “Ang Tanging Ina” (September 26), and “Daddy O, Baby O!” (September 28).