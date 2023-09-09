EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

PH Film Industry Month begins with classic comedy ‘Home Along Da Riles’

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos6 hours ago

Courtesy of: Film Development Council of the Philippines

The Philippine Film Industry Month has begun with a special focus on restored comedy classics.

The celebration kicked off on September 1 with the newly remastered version of the 1993 film adaptation of the beloved ’90s sitcom “Home Along Da Riles,” led by the legendary Comedy King, Dolphy. The show was a hit due to its uproarious humor, with Dolphy’s iconic character, Kevin Cosme, at the heart of a cheerful but financially challenged family living alongside the railway.

The premiere was attended by the Cosme children, including Claudine Barretto (Bing), Vandolph Quizon (Baldo), Boy 2 Quizon (Estong), Smokey Manaloto (Bill), and Gio Alvarez (Bob).

They were joined by Maybelyn dela Cruz (Maybe Madamba), Dang Cruz (Yaya Roxanne), and Nova Villa (Aling Ason).

With the theme “Tuloy pa rin ang Tawanan,” the month-long event aims to honor iconic Filipino comedians like Dolphy, TVJ (Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto, and Joey de Leon), Eugene Domingo, AiAi Delas Alas, Michael V, and others who have played pivotal roles in shaping and enriching Philippine film and TV culture.

Film enthusiasts can enjoy more restored comedy classics at the Rizal Open Air Auditorium and all Cinematheques throughout September.

The lineup includes “D’Lucky Ones,” “Mr. Suave Hoy! Hoy! Hoy! Hoy! Hoy! Hoy!,” “Isprikitik Walastik Kung Pumitik,” “Here Comes the Bride” (September 13), “Ang Tanging Ina” (September 26), and “Daddy O, Baby O!” (September 28).

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos6 hours ago
Photo of Tricia Gajitos

Tricia Gajitos

Tricia is a reporter at The Filipino Times. She was a TV News Anchor for Eurotv News and Golden Nation Network and a Multimedia Reporter for BusinessWorld. She is passionate in bringing in the latest updates and inspiring stories to the Filipino and international readers of The Filipino Times. Got some leads or tips? Reach Tricia on Facebook: www.facebook.com/triciagajitos or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

Mikey Bustos

Fil-Canadian YouTuber Mikey Bustos makes groundbreaking ant discovery

26 seconds ago
pope reuters

Pope Francis shares playful boxing moment with actor Sylvester Stallone at Vatican

6 hours ago
Bureau of Immigration Republic of the Philippines 1

BI gears up to implement relaxed requirements set by CFO

7 hours ago
Department of Migrant Workers consulatancy firm

DMW cracks down consultancy firm exploiting Filipino job seekers abroad

7 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button