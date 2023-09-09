EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Fil-Canadian YouTuber Mikey Bustos makes groundbreaking ant discovery

Tricia Gajitos

Courtesy of: Mikey Bustos

Fil-Canadian YouTuber Mikey Bustos has made headlines for a fascinating discovery in his Philippine backyard.

Sharing the news on Facebook, he revealed his role in identifying a previously unknown ant species.

“Happy to share the great news! I’ve been credited for making a scientific discovery in ant science right in my own backyard,” Bustos wrote.

Bustos stumbled upon a distinctive “red and black ant with peach fuzz and spines on its back” and promptly sent it to his friend Dr. Dave General, an ant taxonomist at the University of the Philippines Los Baños, for analysis.

The results revealed that the ant belonged to the Meranoplus bicolor species, previously undocumented in the Philippines.

Bustos received credit for this geographical scientific discovery and is currently nurturing a colony of these ants.

With this discovery, the count of documented ant species in the Philippines now stands at 555, and Bustos aptly named this newfound species as Species #555.

Bustos also encouraged others to explore their own surroundings, stating, “It’s amazing what one might find lurking in our own backyards, if only more people took the time to look.”

Bustos, known for his musical comedy and lifestyle vlogs, also manages Ants Canada, a sci-com/edutainment channel focused on pet ants.

