Throwback interview: 911 reflects on their journey and excites fans for upcoming Dubai show

The iconic British boyband 911, comprising Lee Brennan, Jimmy Constable, and Simon “Spike” Dawbarn, recently had an online interview with The Filipino Times where they delved into their illustrious career, shared unforgettable fan experiences, and offered a sneak peek into what fans can expect at their upcoming Dubai show on September 22.

Revisiting the past

The interview commenced with a question about their feelings about touring the world again after decades since their formation. Spike expressed his excitement and the thrill of fans still knowing their songs after 25 years, describing it as “amazing.” Lee echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the significance of rekindling connections with fans who have been part of their journey since their teenage years.

Jimmy added, “Like Spike said, we are very thankful and lucky to be doing this after all these years.” He also acknowledged the rarity of their situation, given that many of their peers in the music industry didn’t have the same opportunities. He concluded by emphasizing their commitment to keep performing as long as people continue singing their songs.

Energetic performances and iconic moves

Moving on to their forthcoming “Throwback” performance in Dubai, the band promised fans an evening filled with high energy. When asked about the iconic body shake, Spike confirmed, “Yeah. Definitely.” Lee chimed in, explaining, “We still do all the routines of our songs,” emphasizing that their shows are about maintaining their youthful energy and getting the crowd involved.

TFT even inquired how the trio manages to maintain their flexibility and high energy. Spike attributed it to hitting the gym frequently and having kids who keep him youthful. Lee highlighted the importance of keeping fit and muscle memory, sharing that they always remember their routines no matter where they are in the world.

Jimmy further elaborated, saying, “We’re very lucky in that way,” referring to their ability to seamlessly recall their dance routines even after extended breaks.

Teasing new music and reflecting on being trailblazers

When asked about the possibility of performing new songs, Spike tantalizingly responded, “Maybe.” Lee added, “We’ll be performing ‘I Do,’ which is our kind of latest release,” mentioning its success in Vietnam. Spike proudly noted that the song had garnered “over 50 million views on YouTube.”

Regarding their trailblazing status in the music industry, Jimmy reflected, “we were very lucky when we first put the band together.”

He explained that they needed something distinctive, and their choreography played a pivotal role. He emphasized their dedication to maintaining their signature dance routines because fans “want to reminisce seeing the show as they saw us 20 years ago.”

Unforgettable fan moments

The band then reminisced about unforgettable moments with fans.

Spike and Jimmy acknowledged the diverse nature of their fan interactions, ranging from crazy antics to heartfelt gestures, all stemming from the emotional connection fans have with their music.

During the conversation, everyone couldn’t help but chuckle as they shared a delightful encounter of Lee with shower caps, revealing, “I used to collect shower caps as a hobby back in the day. I’ve got them from various places around the world,”

But surprisingly, Lee shared that he hasn’t received one from a Filipino fan yet.

Anticipation for Dubai

As the interview drew to a close, the band expressed their excitement about performing in Dubai.

Spike expressed a desire to try night golf in Dubai, while Lee shared their anticipation of seeing the fans and experiencing the city’s unique lifestyle. Jimmy fondly recalled quad biking during a previous visit to Dubai and said that he’d like to see the completion of the Dubai Eye.

An invitation to their Dubai show followed, with Lee and Spike encouraging fans to secure their tickets for the September 22 event at the Agenda.

The anticipation for 911’s Dubai show is massive, promising an unforgettable night of nostalgia and electrifying performances. Mark your calendars and get your tickets now for a sensational journey down memory lane with 911 on September 22 in Dubai!