MTRCB chair Lala Sotto maintains no unfair treatment over It’s Showtime suspension

Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) chair Diorella “Lala” Sotto-Antonio maintained that there was no unfair treatment on the suspension decision over It’s Showtime.

Sotto said that the decision is not yet final as the MTRCB gave “It’s Showtime” a chance to file a motion for reconsideration.

“With others, pwede naman na-suspend na kanina pa lang but no—again, in the spirit of fairness—we are giving them the chance kaya hindi sila suspended today,” Sotto said in a GMA News report.

“Ang sabi po sa isang comment ay pinag-iinitan niyo daw po ang ‘It’s Showtime.’ Totoo po ba ito?,” reporter Nelson Canlas asked Sotto.

“No, that is not true. Siguro natural lang naman sa mga supporters ang maging gano’n ang pakiramdam kasi siguro naririnig nila na parating nare-report,” Sotto explained.

Sotto said the MTRCB is not at fault with all the violations the show committed.

The MTRCB has ordered the suspension of noontime show It’s Showtime for 12 airing days.

“Viewers have lodged multiple complaints before the MTRCB concerning the show’s 25 July 2023 episode wherein the program’s hosts allegedly acted in an indecent manner during one of its segments, “Isip Bata”, the resolution read.

It can be recalled that Vice Ganda and Ion Perez exchanged sweet gestures during the segment while Vice was eating cake icing.

This is not the first time that a preventive suspension order was imposed on It’s Showtime.

In 2010, the MTRCB imposed a 20-day preventive suspension on ABS-CBN’s daily variety program then called “Showtime.”