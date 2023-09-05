Taylor Sheesh gets featured on “Good Morning America”

Pinoy drag performer Taylor Sheesh is making waves not only on local stages but also in international headlines. Her latest claim to fame comes from her recent feature on the US morning show “Good Morning America.” Sheesh was showcased on the ABC News program’s episode on September 2, where they highlighted her viral TikTok videos impersonating international superstar Taylor Swift, right in Philippine malls.

The drag artist, known off-stage as Mac Coronel, has created her own version of Swift’s “Eras” tour, inspired by the fervent desire of Filipino Swifties to see their global pop icon perform in the Philippines. In her interview with “Good Morning America,” Sheesh confessed that her long-standing admiration for Taylor Swift greatly influences her performances.

When asked about her favorite Swift songs to perform, Sheesh mentioned “You Belong With Me,” “Love Story,” “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together,” and “Cruel Summer.” She shared that these songs make her feel “the ground shaking” due to the crowd’s enthusiasm. Just like a seasoned concert queen, Sheesh revealed that the most challenging aspect of her performances is the lightning-fast costume changes, with a mere 30-45 seconds to switch outfits.

Taylor Sheesh continues to capture the attention of both local and international audiences through her TikTok performances and aspires to tour the Philippines with her “Eras tour” gig.

Additionally, she dreams of meeting Taylor Swift at the international icon’s concert in Singapore, an event she will be attending in the near future.