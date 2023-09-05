Serbian basketball player loses kidney at FIBA Basketball World Cup

Serbian basketball player Borisa Simanic has undergone two surgeries to remove one of his kidneys following a vicious elbow strike during a game against South Sudan.

The Serbian basketball federation officially confirmed the troubling news on Monday, revealing the details of Simanic’s traumatic experience. The initial injury occurred during a game last Wednesday when Simanic found himself on the receiving end of an elbow from South Sudan’s Nuni Omot. The blow struck Simanic’s midsection, causing him to fall to the floor in agony.

After the game, Simanic underwent his first surgery, hoping that the damage was not severe. However, the situation took a grim turn as complications arose during his recovery. Due to changes in the kidney tissue’s vitality, a second surgery became necessary. The medical team had to make the difficult decision to remove the entire kidney to ensure Simanic’s well-being.

Obtaining the correct blood type for the 25-year-old Serbian player also proved to be a challenging task. Fortunately, one of Simanic’s teammates came forward as a voluntary blood donor, aiding in his recovery process.

Dr. Dragan Radovanovic, the Serbian team’s doctor, provided an update on Simanic’s condition, stating that he will remain hospitalized in Manila as he continues to recover. This incident has cast a somber shadow over the ongoing tournament, which is being co-hosted by the Philippines, Indonesia, and Japan.

In a display of sportsmanship, Nuni Omot issued a heartfelt apology for the incident after the game, expressing his deep regret for the unintended consequences of his actions. “My apologies, I didn’t mean to make any type of a dirty play. I hope you have a speedy recovery. I pray for you; you’ll be in my prayers,” Omot stated. “I’m not a dirty player; I’ve never been a dirty player. From the bottom of my heart, I sincerely apologize to everyone that’s watching and to the player, especially.”

Borisa Simanic’s basketball career has seen him play for clubs in Serbia and Spain, with a stint on the Utah Jazz’s summer league team in 2022. Despite this setback, Serbia is scheduled to face Lithuania in the quarter-finals of the Basketball World Cup on Tuesday, where they will undoubtedly be playing with added motivation for their injured teammate.