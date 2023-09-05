Maymay Entrata shines on New York Times Square billboard

Maymay Entrata delighted her fans with the announcement of her feature on the iconic Times Tower billboard in New York City’s Times Square.

Sharing the exciting news on her Instagram account, Entrata posted a photo of the billboard, expressing gratitude for the support she has received on her musical journey.

“All Glory to God! Maraming salamat sa lahat ng suporta mula sa MAYloves ko sa journey ko dito sa musika.. di ko akalaing magkaka billboard ako sa NYC,” Entrata wrote.

“Thank you Spotify, Spotify PH, Spotify Asia, and StarPOP PH for making this possible po,” she added.

Entrata played a significant role in the “Equal” campaign, which highlights women musicians from around the globe. Her latest song, “Tsada Mahigugma,” was released just last month.