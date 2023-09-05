EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Maymay Entrata shines on New York Times Square billboard

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos1 hour ago

Courtesy of: Maymay Entrata

Maymay Entrata delighted her fans with the announcement of her feature on the iconic Times Tower billboard in New York City’s Times Square.

Sharing the exciting news on her Instagram account, Entrata posted a photo of the billboard, expressing gratitude for the support she has received on her musical journey.

“All Glory to God! Maraming salamat sa lahat ng suporta mula sa MAYloves ko sa journey ko dito sa musika.. di ko akalaing magkaka billboard ako sa NYC,” Entrata wrote.

“Thank you Spotify, Spotify PH, Spotify Asia, and StarPOP PH for making this possible po,” she added.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MayMay Entrata (@maymay)

Entrata played a significant role in the “Equal” campaign, which highlights women musicians from around the globe. Her latest song, “Tsada Mahigugma,” was released just last month.

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos1 hour ago
Photo of Tricia Gajitos

Tricia Gajitos

Tricia is a reporter at The Filipino Times. She was a TV News Anchor for Eurotv News and Golden Nation Network and a Multimedia Reporter for BusinessWorld. She is passionate in bringing in the latest updates and inspiring stories to the Filipino and international readers of The Filipino Times. Got some leads or tips? Reach Tricia on Facebook: www.facebook.com/triciagajitos or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2023 09 05T104838.495

Oasis Park introduces Atmospheric Water Generators (AWGs): Your source of clean drinking water made from air

1 min ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 09 05T103142.991

UAE Astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi returns to Earth after six-month historic space mission

27 mins ago
CBS News New York

Family seeks over AED 200 million in damages after funeral home buries wrong body

1 hour ago
House of Representatives of the Philippines

LTO eyes to clear plate backlog by 2024

1 hour ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button