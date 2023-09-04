Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner reportedly divorcing after 4 years of marriage

American singer Joe Jonas and actress Sophie Turner are reportedly headed for divorce, with Jonas allegedly having hired a divorce lawyer, as reported by People magazine.

According to People, they reached out to the couple’s representatives, but Jonas’ team did not provide a response, while Turner’s side declined to comment.

As of writing, the couple has not addressed this matter publicly. Meanwhile, TMZ has also reported that their sources indicate the couple has been facing “serious problems” for at least six months.

“We’re told over the last 3 months, Joe has been caring for their 2 young children ‘pretty much all of the time,’ even as his band was touring. We’re told Joe currently has both kids, as the group plays around the U.S.,” TMZ wrote in a statement.

The musician and the “Game of Thrones” star began their relationship in 2016. Turner and Jonas surprised their fans when they announced their engagement on Instagram in October 2017.

The two exchanged vows in a spontaneous ceremony in Las Vegas right after the Billboard Music Awards in May 2019.

Their first child was born in 2020, followed by the arrival of their second child in 2022.