EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Robi Domingo says wedding to push through despite fiancée’s health condition

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

Courtesy: Robi Domingo/Instagram

Television host Robi Domingo gave an update on the health condition of his fiancée Maiqui Pineda who has been battling an autoimmune condition.

Robi shared a photo of them on his Instagram post while in a hospital.

“Robi D Luffy with the captain of the heart,” Domingo wrote playing with his words since Pineda was wearing an eye patch.

“Maiqui recently had her eye check-up but great to know that everything is okay,” Domingo added.

Domingo also assured their followers that Pineda is doing okay.

“Just did a baseline vision test. We were just having fun after,” she said.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Robi Domingo (@iamrobidomingo)

Domingo also revealed last week that they will continue with the wedding amid Pineda’s health condition.

“We talked about it. And honestly, because of her condition, I was the one who told her baka dapat i-delay natin nang konti, kasi medyo iniisip ko na ‘yung health niya. And then, siya ‘yung nagsabi na ‘Don’t. Give me something to hope for,'” Domingo said.

“And upon hearing that siyempre, iyak ako. ‘Lalaban tayo, lalaban,'” Domingo added.

Domingo said that Pineda is getting better.

“Long way to go pero malayo doon sa image ko na nakikita ko sa kanya nasa hospital bed. Now she can walk properly,” said Domingo.

The two have been in a relationship for five years now.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2023 09 03T130400.632

Veteran broadcast journalist Mike Enriquez laid to rest

3 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 09 03T125136.281

Tolentino says gun-toting ex-cop in QC viral video yet to return separation pay

3 hours ago
Philippines Immigration

Gov’t officially suspends new travel rules for outbound Filipinos

3 hours ago
rice at commonwealth market 08222023jb

Malacañang says price ceiling for rice to take effect on Sept. 5

3 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button