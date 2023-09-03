Robi Domingo says wedding to push through despite fiancée’s health condition

Television host Robi Domingo gave an update on the health condition of his fiancée Maiqui Pineda who has been battling an autoimmune condition.

Robi shared a photo of them on his Instagram post while in a hospital.

“Robi D Luffy with the captain of the heart,” Domingo wrote playing with his words since Pineda was wearing an eye patch.

“Maiqui recently had her eye check-up but great to know that everything is okay,” Domingo added.

Domingo also assured their followers that Pineda is doing okay.

“Just did a baseline vision test. We were just having fun after,” she said.

Domingo also revealed last week that they will continue with the wedding amid Pineda’s health condition.

“We talked about it. And honestly, because of her condition, I was the one who told her baka dapat i-delay natin nang konti, kasi medyo iniisip ko na ‘yung health niya. And then, siya ‘yung nagsabi na ‘Don’t. Give me something to hope for,'” Domingo said.

“And upon hearing that siyempre, iyak ako. ‘Lalaban tayo, lalaban,'” Domingo added.

Domingo said that Pineda is getting better.

“Long way to go pero malayo doon sa image ko na nakikita ko sa kanya nasa hospital bed. Now she can walk properly,” said Domingo.

The two have been in a relationship for five years now.