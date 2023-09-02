EntertainmentLifestyleNewsSportsTFT NewsUAE News

Clarkson leads Gilas to decade-long FIBA victory

Gilas Pilipinas secured its first FIBA World Cup win in nearly a decade, with a dazzling performance by Jordan Clarkson leading the way. The Philippines put an end to their winless streak with a resounding 96-75 triumph over China at the Araneta Coliseum on Saturday, September 2.

Clarkson, who plays for the Utah Jazz, delivered an exceptional performance, scoring 34 points, with 24 of them coming in a sensational third quarter. This remarkable effort propelled the Philippines to their first World Cup win since the 2014 edition when they defeated Senegal in overtime.

Throughout the game, it was a closely contested battle, with Team Dragon holding a slim 48-46 lead midway through the fourth quarter. However, Clarkson took control, spearheading a scorching 27-3 run that concluded the period and firmly placed the Filipinos in the driver’s seat at 73-51.

Clarkson’s incredible performance included shooting 5-of-10 from beyond the three-point line and 11-of-18 overall, making it one of his finest World Cup showings.

This victory holds special significance as it marks the first time the Philippines has won a World Cup game on home soil, after losing all eight games during its hosting in 1978. Additionally, it prevented the Philippines from becoming the first World Cup host to go winless since Colombia’s 0-6 record in 1982.

While Clarkson was the standout, Rhenz Abando contributed significantly with 14 points and 5 rebounds off the bench, and Kai Sotto added 12 points and 6 rebounds.

The final scores:

Philippines 96 – Clarkson 34, Abando 14, Sotto 12, Ramos 11, Fajardo 9, Pogoy 7, Edu 5, Thompson 4, Ravena 0, Aguilar 0.

China 75 – Li 17, Zhang 13, M. Hu 12, R. Zhao 12, J. Hu 10, Zhu 5, Cui 2, Fu 2, Zhou 2, J. Zhao 0.

