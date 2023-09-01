EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Ogie Alcasid visits ‘kumare’ Kris Aquino in US

Courtesy of: Ogie Alcasid

Kapamilya television host and singer Ogie Alcasid visited his ‘kumare’ Kris Aquino who is undergoing treatment in the United States.

Ogie shared photos of him with Aquino’s sons Bimby and Josh but their mom was not present in the photos.

“It was so great to see Josh and Bimby today. Two wonderful gentlemen who have the utmost concern and care for their mother who is my dear kumare,” Ogie said.

“Mare, I post this to send my family’s love for you and your family. I am happy that I was able to pray with you today to seek for the Lord and his healing upon you. The Lord bless you and keep you and your family,” he added.

Celebrities like Darla Sauler and Melai Cantiveros also express their well wishes for Aquino.

Aquino has been dealing with five autoimmune conditions. She has been staying in California for treatment.

