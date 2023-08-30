EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Moira dela Torre reconnects with estranged husband Jason Hernandez

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos36 mins ago

Courtesy of: Moira Dela Torre

Singer Moira dela Torre has disclosed that she and her estranged husband, Jason Marvin Hernandez, have reconnected to discuss important matters.

During her Davao concert, captured in a video by Sun Star Davao, dela Torre said: “We were talking about papers. We were both talking about how God can turn things around even if it’s not what we thought it would look like. That we can actually move forward without bitterness, even if it’s not how we planned it. A lot like this song.”

Following this announcement, she performed “Rewritten Vows,” a song that has taken on new meaning for her over the years.

In May last year, dela Torre and Hernandez confirmed their separation, with Hernandez admitting to infidelity during their three-year marriage.

In July, dela Torre mentioned that she is embracing a new phase in her life. She expressed,

“I don’t know if it was me starting to appreciate myself more; I don’t know if it was me starting to see that ‘hey, I’m not so bad after all,’” dela Torre stated.

Moreover, dela Torre noted that a positive change, while different from what she anticipated, has ultimately brought positive shifts to her life.

