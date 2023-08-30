‘Ayaw ng drama’ KC Concepcion explains decision to unfollow Kiko Pangilinan, sister Frankie

KC Concepcion confirmed speculations that she unfollowed her step father Kiko Pangilinan and half sister Frankie, citing that their blended family tends to be complicated.

KC said in an interview with Cristy Fermin that she has been trying to be a good daughter.

“Hindi naman po masama na magkaroon ng time na meron kayong ina-unfollow or meron kayong ifa-follow. Mahirap lang po talaga kapag showbiz ‘yung family, talagang lahat pinupuna po,” KC said.

“I think ‘yung sa akin is more of—like I said—may mga complicated po talaga pagdating sa blended family. Meron din po talagang times na hindi perfect. Hindi po kami perpekto at hindi rin po kailangan parating perfect,” she added.

KC did not disclose the reasons behind her decision but maintained that she just wants a happy and peaceful life.

“Wala naman po akong gustong ikwento pa apart from the fact na ako, I just want peace of mind. I want to be happy. I want my family to be happy. Ang gusto ko lang ay maging light, maging masaya—ayoko ng maraming drama,” KC said.

“Ang sinasabi ko palagi is important na ang dalawang tao sa isang relasyon work together to make it a good relationship. Talaga pong ginagawa ko ang lahat para maging mabuting anak at mabuting ate,” she added.