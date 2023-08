Jennica Garcia says no more chance to reconcile with ex-husband Alwyn Uytingco

Kapamilya actress Jennica Garcia said that she would no longer go back to her ex-husband Alwyn Uytingco adding that they are now processing their annulment.

“Definitely, we are already separated. Mga three years na now. And we are working on the annulment,” Jennica said in an interview with entertainment reporters.

“Yung second chance kay Alwyn, nabigay ko na po yun sa kanya at dumating na po yung point na wala na talaga akong kayang ibigay,” the Dirty Linen said.

Jennica said that getting married again is not part of her future plans.

“I’m not doing it again. Siguro in the future pero sa ngayon hindi ko po talaga ma-imagine. Kasi nag naisip ko magtitiwala na naman ako ng buong buo sa isang tao,” she said.

“Hindi ko alam kung kaya ko pang i-survive yung next blow of heartbreak. Maybe because I need a lot of healing,” Jennica added.

The actress said that after three years of being single, she no longer feel the strong need of having a companion.

“Mahirap na ako ma-in love ngayon. Pa-tatlong taon na tayong single pero habang patagal ng patagal, natututo ka na manood ng sine mag-isa, kumain mag-isa, tapos you also feed others. Nagkakaroon na po ako ng kumpiyansa sa sarili ko,” she said.