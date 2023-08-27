EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Lovi Poe, Monty Blencowe exchange vows in intimate ceremony

Tricia Gajitos10 hours ago

Filipina actress Lovi Poe has embarked on her lifelong journey with her non-showbiz partner, Monty Blencowe.

The couple exchanged their vows during an intimate wedding ceremony hosted at the Cliveden House in England on Sunday.

Radiant and elegant, the actress donned a backless, long-sleeved wedding gown crafted by Patricia Santos. Keeping her appearance understated, Poe embraced a minimalist makeup style by Robby Piñera, perfectly complemented by a graceful low bun.

The wedding remained a small, closely-knit gathering, featuring only their most cherished friends and family members.

 

Poe and Blencowe’s romantic journey began in 2019 when their connection blossomed, brought together by their paths crossing during the actress’s visit to Los Angeles.

After four years, Poe joyfully unveiled their engagement through an Instagram video.

Currently, Poe graces the screen as part of the cast of the action-packed drama series “Batang Quiapo.” Reports suggest that she wrapped up her scenes prior to her departure from the country, preparing for her nuptials with Blencowe.

