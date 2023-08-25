EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Kathryn Bernardo reacts on whether she’s ready to marry Daniel Padilla 

Kapamilya superstar Kathryn Bernardo reacted to the question of whether she is ready to marry her long-time boyfriend and on-screen partner Daniel Padilla.

The two have been in a relationship for 11 years.

“Matagal pa. Kasi ngayon, nandito kami sa peak namin ni Deej na kailangan naming magtrabaho, especially may bahay na pinagawa, ang daming gastos,” Kathryn said during the press conference for her film with Dolly De Leon ‘A Very Good Girl’.

“Alam din namin sa sarili namin na di pa. Hindi pa time, and open kami about it,” she added.

Kathryn said that for now, she is content attending weddings.

“Iba-iba naman ang time ng lahat. So ngayon, attend lang kami ng mga kasal, mga ganun. Kunin na lang muna kaming bridesmaid, okay lang sa akin,” she said.

Kathryn said that she and Daniel talked about marriage.

“But then he respects my timing din sa akin. Alam ko rin na di pa ako ready. Ayokong pilitin yung mga ganun. Ang importante masaya kayo ngayon, just take it everyday,” she added.

