Yassi Pressman goes viral again following photos with CamSur Gov. Luigi Villafuerte

Actress Yassi Pressman finds herself in the spotlight once more after recent images of her alongside Camarines Sur Governor Luigi Villafuerte circulated online. These pictures surfaced after the governor was seen kissing her cheek in a separate event last week.

A Facebook user from Camarines Sur shared pictures of Pressman and Villafuerte sitting together in a convertible vehicle. Villafuerte was seen in the driver’s seat, while Pressman occupied the passenger’s side.

“Sala na naman nakapitan ni gov,” the caption read, which translates to “governor has been caught again” in Bicolano dialect.

The images garnered significant attention with 6,200 reactions and over 3,800 shares as of writing, though they were not posted on either Pressman or Villafuerte’s official social media profiles. The exact date of the pictures also remains unverified.

To recall, Pressman visited Camarines Sur on August 13 to host an event, where Villafuerte was also present.

Last week, Pressman addressed her embrace of newfound freedom and independence after her breakup with her former fiancé, Jon Semira.

Moreover, she asked understanding from the public for her personal healing process following her links to both Villafuerte and Ilocos Norte First District Rep. Sandro Marcos.

Related Story: Yassi Pressman denies rumors with Sandro Marcos amid viral video

