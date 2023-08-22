Heart Evangelista turns emotional in recent vlog with Chiz Escudero

Kapuso fashion icon Heart Evangelista has turned emotional over her recent vlog with husband Chiz Escudero. Heart talked about her married life and her family with her husband.

The Kapuso actress and the senator were asked about love, marriage, friendship, and how to deal with heartbreak.

Heart then became emotional upon hearing the question: What do you pray for at night?

“I always ask for forgiveness for all the things that I didn’t understand, and I reacted so abruptly towards,” Heart said.

“I’m just very grateful for my life, the good and the bad because I feel like even if I still feel sad about certain things, I take the blame, I’ll take all the blame,” she added.

The actress said that while she enjoys the beauty of luxury life her family and Chiz are far more important.

“But I always pray that just as long as I have my family, I’m okay,” she said. “No matter what you do in life or what you go through, you always go back to your family because they know your heart,” she said.

“So for me, my number one prayer is, take everything away, just don’t take my family away,” she added. “Give them good health, protect them, ‘yun lang. I don’t need anything else,” she added.