Justin Bieber denies split speculations with Scooter Braun

Contrary to circulating rumors, Justin Bieber has taken a firm stance to dispel any misconceptions about his relationship with his longstanding manager, Scooter Braun. The pop star hit singer-songwriter and Braun, who have been in the spotlight together for quite some time, are still very much aligned, having recently collaborated on a project.

The buzz around Bieber and Braun intensified following a report from Puck News that alleged a lack of communication between them for several months, hinting at an impending end to their partnership once their contractual obligations conclude. An unnamed insider even suggested that Bieber was in the process of seeking legal advice and exploring alternative agency or management options.

In response, both Bieber and Braun’s representatives have taken measures to clear the speculation, as revealed by sources like Page Six.

Moreover, additional insiders confirmed the continuity of their working relationship to Entertainment Tonight. The sources stated unequivocally that Bieber remains dedicated to his ongoing collaboration with Braun, brushing aside any notion of scouting for new management opportunities.

An insider also shared that Bieber and Braun have not only maintained their professional ties but have recently engaged in a joint endeavor.

Their partnership dates back to 2007 when Braun, recognizing Bieber’s potential, stumbled upon the then 13-year-old’s talent on YouTube. This discovery marked the inception of a journey that saw Braun assume the role of manager, helping Bieber evolve into a global phenomenon over the years.

As of the time of writing, both Justin and Scooter have not commented on the rumors.