TAPE denies ‘Eat Bulaga’ is transferring to another channel

TAPE Incorporated has denied that noontime show ‘Eat Bulaga’ will be moving to another channel.

“This is not true. This is absolutely false news,” Atty. Maggie Garduque, TAPE Inc. said in a statement.

The statement comes after a photo of TAPE executive Bullet Jalosjos with Senator Mark Villar surfaced online with Jalosjos greeting the latter on his birthday.

“Camella of the Villars is major sponsor of Eat Bulaga’s segment ‘MAY PA-KEY KAMI SAYO’ wherein winners can win house and lot. If you can see the original post, Bullet merely greeted Mark Villar on his birthday,” Garduque said.

“There is no basis for the speculation that said bday greeting will be tantamount to intention to transfer to All TV,” she added.

Garduque previously denied that Eat Bulaga will end in July as it battles with noontime giants It’s Showtime and EAT.

Eat Bulaga is now being hosted by Isko Moreno, Paolo Contis, Betong, Buboy Villar, Mavy and Cassy Legaspi, and Alexa Miro.