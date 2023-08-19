EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

TAPE denies ‘Eat Bulaga’ is transferring to another channel

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago

Courtesy of: TAPE INC.

TAPE Incorporated has denied that noontime show ‘Eat Bulaga’ will be moving to another channel.

“This is not true. This is absolutely false news,” Atty. Maggie Garduque, TAPE Inc. said in a statement.

The statement comes after a photo of TAPE executive Bullet Jalosjos with Senator Mark Villar surfaced online with Jalosjos greeting the latter on his birthday.

“Camella of the Villars is major sponsor of Eat Bulaga’s segment ‘MAY PA-KEY KAMI SAYO’ wherein winners can win house and lot. If you can see the original post, Bullet merely greeted Mark Villar on his birthday,” Garduque said.

“There is no basis for the speculation that said bday greeting will be tantamount to intention to transfer to All TV,” she added.

Garduque previously denied that Eat Bulaga will end in July as it battles with noontime giants It’s Showtime and EAT.

Eat Bulaga is now being hosted by Isko Moreno, Paolo Contis, Betong, Buboy Villar, Mavy and Cassy Legaspi, and Alexa Miro.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

tft website 8

Victim complains of phone hacking after connecting to free wifi

5 hours ago
ayungin shoal reuters

AFP tells China not to interfere in another resupply mission in Ayungin Shoal

6 hours ago
Britney Spears

Britney Spears speaks up after divorce: I couldn’t take the pain anymore

6 hours ago
tft website 1 2

Sponsorship Visa Processing Time in the UAE: What You Need to Know

6 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button