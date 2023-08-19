Britney Spears speaks up after divorce: I couldn’t take the pain anymore

Pop superstar Britney Spears broke her silence following her divorce with husband Sam Ashgari.

The Princess of Pop posted her statement on her Instagram account after the news broke out.

“As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together,” Britney said.

“Six years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because honestly nobody’s business !!! But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly,” she said.

Britney said that what her fans are seeing on her social media accounts are far from her real life and she has been playing the strong one for quite some time.

“I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but for some reason I’ve always had to hide my weaknesses,” she added.

“If I wasn’t my dad’s strong soldier, I would be sent away to places to get fixed by doctors !!! But that’s when I needed family the most !!! You’re supposed to be loved unconditionally … not under conditions,” she added.

Britney and Sam got married in 2022 after a year dissolved her controversial conservatorship which barred her from handling her own life and finances.

No other details were given on the cause of the divorce but Sam said it was due to ‘irreconcilable differences’.