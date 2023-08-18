EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Ricci Rivero, Leren Bautista spotted together again, igniting dating speculations

Leren Mae Bautista, the former beauty queen who now serves as a councilor, and basketball player Ricci Rivero have rekindled dating rumors with recent sightings together.

Despite previously denying any romantic involvement, the two have been seen together on separate occasions, raising questions about the nature of their relationship.

Read: Andrea Brillantes tells Blackpink member Rosé that she broke up with Ricci Rivero

Photos of Leren and Ricci shopping in a mall have surfaced online, capturing them wearing casual attire and attempting to maintain a low profile with caps and face masks. This comes shortly after they were spotted going for a morning jog at the UP Los Baños Freedom Park, both donning matching black sportswear.

Their history of being linked goes back to Leren’s Instagram story featuring Ricci during his breakup with ex-girlfriend Andrea Brillantes.

Read: Leren Bautista denies relationship with Ricci Rivero

Leren also posted pictures of Ricci participating in a community outreach event in her hometown for his birthday.

One netizen cannot help but comment and said, “Time is the ultimate truth teller.”

Despite previous statements denying any romantic involvement, both Leren and Ricci have stood by their claims, urging the public to avoid jumping to conclusions and emphasizing the importance of fact-checking in the age of social media speculation.

Read: Andrea Brillantes says she has forgiven ex-boyfriend Ricci Rivero

