Young Filipino jiu jitsu athletes gear up for international showdown in Kazakhstan

Two Filipino siblings are set to take the world stage at the upcoming 2023 World Championships of Jiu Jitsu in Astana, Kazakhstan.

Ellise Xoe Diaz Malilay, 15, and her older sister Eliecha Zoe Diaz Malilay, 17, are primed to represent their nation in the highly anticipated competition.

The duo, hailing from the Philippines, have been fervently preparing for this momentous event, and their efforts have caught the attention of many.

Read: Filipina sisters clinch gold in Jiu jitsu World Championship

“We are excited to represent our country and showcase what we’ve worked hard on over the past months,” Ellise Xoe Diaz Malilay enthusiastically shared in an online interview with The Filipino Times.

The road to the championships has been an arduous one, marked by rigorous training and unwavering support from their circle.

The Diaz Malilay sisters have been immersing themselves in training, dedicating six days a week with triple daily sessions under the guidance of their Professors and teammates at Atrixion MMA.

Their preparation goes beyond physical conditioning, as their mental and emotional well-being has also been fortified with the unwavering backing of their parents, family, friends, mentors, and professors.

The sisters are deeply grateful for this support network, as they fervently express, “We want to thank them for all the support, the trust, and for believing in us. We will do our best to put our country and sponsors’ names on top again to the entire world.”

The list of supporters includes significant names such as the Jiu-Jitsu Federation of the Philippines, the Philippine UAE Embassy in Abu Dhabi, the Consulate in Dubai, Combat Sports ME, MegaWorld International, GG Selection, The Higher Class, and XZOE.

“Please cheer and pray for us,” asked Ellise.

Their appeal for encouragement and well-wishes from their compatriots underscores the profound sense of duty they bear in upholding the honor of their nation’s flag.

The World Championships will see the young athletes go head-to-head with contenders from around the globe. The Diaz Malilay sisters are part of a pioneering effort for the Youth Philippine National Team in Jiu Jitsu, a true testament to their dedication and prowess.

Ellise will compete in the Under 18, Female, -44 kg category, going up against seven other talented fighters. Meanwhile, her sister Eliecha will take on the Under 21, Female, -45 kg category, facing off against a field of eight competitors.

In addition to the Diaz Malilay sisters, their fellow Filipino athletes Blaine Hann Tagudena and Santino Luis Luzuriaga will also make their mark in the championship.

Tagudena, a Dubai resident, will compete in the Under 18, Male, -66kg category against 22 opponents. Luzuriaga, traveling all the way from the Philippines, will take on the Under 18, Male, -60 kg category, battling against a field of 18 challengers.

The championships will run from August 21st to August 25th, marking a pivotal moment in the young athletes’ careers and the broader narrative of Filipino sports excellence.