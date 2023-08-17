Britney Spears’ husband Sam Asghari files for divorce after 14 months of marriage

Pop sensation Britney Spears’ husband, Sam Asghari, has officially filed for divorce just 14 months after their much-celebrated wedding.

The news, confirmed by a close source to Asghari but not authorized to speak publicly, has sent shockwaves through the entertainment world.

The filing, which took place on Wednesday, comes on the heels of reports from various sources, including TMZ and People magazine, indicating trouble in the couple’s paradise.

The exact reasons behind the split remain unclear, as neither Spears’ representative nor Asghari has commented on the matter.

Court records in Los Angeles and Ventura counties offer no insight into where the case has been filed, leaving fans and media outlets alike speculating about the location of the legal proceedings.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari tied the knot on June 9, 2022, in a lavish ceremony held at Spears’ residence in Thousand Oaks, California.

The star-studded event boasted celebrity attendees including Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, Paris Hilton, and Madonna, making it a memorable occasion for Spears, who had recently emerged from a 13-year-long court conservatorship that controlled various aspects of her life.

The court conservatorship, which had been a major point of contention in Spears’ life, was dissolved just six months prior to her wedding to Asghari.

The 41-year-old singer had cited her desire to marry Asghari as one of the reasons for seeking an end to the conservatorship that she claimed was holding her back.

Their engagement, announced in September 2021, coincided with the culmination of her legal battle.

Despite the joyous moments, the couple also faced personal challenges. Spears revealed that she and Asghari had experienced a painful loss, as she suffered a miscarriage in May 2022, shortly before their wedding.

Reports of struggles within the relationship had been circulating for some time, with recent months seeing an increase in speculation regarding their status as a couple.

Sam Asghari, a 29-year-old model and actor, was marrying for the first time, while Spears had previously been married twice.

Her first marriage, a brief union with childhood friend Jason Alexander in 2004, was followed by a three-year marriage to dancer Kevin Federline.