Awra Briguela faces new charges due to Makati brawl

Courtesy: Awra/Instagram

Controversial star Awra Briguela is not yet off the hook as the Makati police filed new set of charges against her.

The personality was involved in a brawl in a bar in Makati last month.

The Makati PNP filed light threats, grave coercion, and violation of the Safe Spaces Act charges before the Makati Prosecutor’s Office.

Awra was released from the Makati City Custodial Jail after posting a bail of P6,000.

The comedian was initially charged with alarm and scandal, physical injuries, direct assault, and disobedience to person in authority.

Awra reportedly tore the shirt of one of the bar goers and later on became violent. She also became verbally abusive to the officials of Southern Police District who were responding to the scene.

Friends and LGBT advocantes stood by Awra saying she was only defending her friends from the men who were sexually harassing them.

The bar workers and other witnesses however denied that there was an incident of sexual harassment.

