Yassi Pressman denies rumors with Sandro Marcos amid viral video

Tricia Gajitos6 hours ago



Yassi Pressman has firmly refuted rumors linking her to Ilocos Norte representative Sandro Marcos.

In an interview on GMA’s 24 Oras, Pressman clarified that the viral video showing their close interaction was manipulated resulting to speculation.

“Hindi po ‘yun totoo at all,” Pressman said. “Nalagyan lang po ng malisya dahil naslow-mo, nalagyan ng music.”

The viral video captured Marcos initiating a brief hug with the actress, and Pressman responded by embracing him around his neck. Here’s one of the viral video circulating in TikTok.

@_yannah9 This kind of Friendship, Pls. They’re so comfy with each other.😭💘 [#s#sandromarcosy#yassipressman_#_yannah9f#fypf#fypシ ♬ original sound – SandyMarcos

Meanwhile, Pressman disclosed the end of her relationship with non-showbiz boyfriend Jon Semira, emphasizing mutual respect for privacy.

“Matagal na po talaga kami naghiwalay and I’m very, very grateful to Jon. He’s a great person. Sana people just respect our privacy and siya rin po he’s a private person,” Pressman noted.

To recall, Sandro Marcos had been linked to another young celebrity, Alexa Miro.

