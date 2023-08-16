Yassi Pressman denies rumors with Sandro Marcos amid viral video

Yassi Pressman has firmly refuted rumors linking her to Ilocos Norte representative Sandro Marcos.

In an interview on GMA’s 24 Oras, Pressman clarified that the viral video showing their close interaction was manipulated resulting to speculation.

“Hindi po ‘yun totoo at all,” Pressman said. “Nalagyan lang po ng malisya dahil naslow-mo, nalagyan ng music.”

The viral video captured Marcos initiating a brief hug with the actress, and Pressman responded by embracing him around his neck. Here’s one of the viral video circulating in TikTok.

Meanwhile, Pressman disclosed the end of her relationship with non-showbiz boyfriend Jon Semira, emphasizing mutual respect for privacy.

“Matagal na po talaga kami naghiwalay and I’m very, very grateful to Jon. He’s a great person. Sana people just respect our privacy and siya rin po he’s a private person,” Pressman noted.

To recall, Sandro Marcos had been linked to another young celebrity, Alexa Miro.

Related Story: Yassi Pressman, bf confirm split amid Sandro Marcos link