Chris Hemsworth enjoys ‘fun family trip into the future’ in Dubai

Hollywood heartthrob Chris Hemsworth, renowned for his heroic roles on screen, has once again stepped into the limelight, but this time, in Dubai’s captivating Museum of the Future.

The star, known for his role as Tyler Rake in “Extraction,” embarked on a futuristic journey with his family, leaving fans awestruck.

Sharing the exciting adventure with his 57.6 million Instagram followers, Hemsworth treated fans to a carousel of videos capturing the family’s mesmerizing experience.

“A fun family trip into the future,” he captioned the post, igniting a social media frenzy that amassed over 200,000 likes within a mere six hours.

Accompanied by his wife Elsa Pataky and their three children, the 40-year-old actor roamed through the Museum’s captivating DNA Library, a vibrant kaleidoscope of knowledge and innovation. However, the highlight of their visit was a gravity-defying elevator ride, whisking them forward into the year 2071 – a sneak peek into what the world might hold for generations to come.