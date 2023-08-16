EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Catriona Gray’s wax figure moves to Hong Kong

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos47 mins ago

Courtesy of: Madame Tussauds Hong Kong

Catriona Gray’s iconic wax figure, formerly at Madame Tussauds Singapore, has found a new home in the museum’s Hong Kong branch.

In an Instagram story on Wednesday, the former Miss Universe shared her excitement about the move and revealed plans to invite 40 fans in Hong Kong for the grand launch event on September 1.

“I’m coming to Hong Kong and I would love to meet you! Join me and my twin at Madame Tussauds Hong Kong” Gray announced, providing a link for her followers to join the launch event.

story
Courtesy of: Madame Tussauds Hong Kong

On the other hand, Madame Tussauds Hong Kong also invited Gray’s fans to join the event.

“Our beauty queen is making her entrance to the Madame Tussauds Hong Kong hall of fame. Prepare to be starstruck as now’s your chance for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to meet and greet the sensational Catriona Gray,” Madame Tussauds Hong Kong wrote in an Instagram post.

“Go to @catriona_gray Instagram story now for a chance to join the exclusive event,” it added.

To recall, Gray’s wax figure, featuring her iconic Miss Universe 2018 look, including the Philippine sash, accessories, and Mak Tumang’s red lava gown, was initially unveiled in Madame Tussauds Singapore in March last year.

Gray’s wax figure joins other esteemed Filipino figures, including Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach and boxing legend Manny Pacquiao, who also have wax figures displayed at Madame Tussauds Hong Kong.

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos47 mins ago
Photo of Tricia Gajitos

Tricia Gajitos

Tricia is a reporter at The Filipino Times. She was a TV News Anchor for Eurotv News and Golden Nation Network and a Multimedia Reporter for BusinessWorld. She is passionate in bringing in the latest updates and inspiring stories to the Filipino and international readers of The Filipino Times. Got some leads or tips? Reach Tricia on Facebook: www.facebook.com/triciagajitos or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

sandro

Yassi Pressman denies rumors with Sandro Marcos amid viral video

4 mins ago
TFT NEWS Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth enjoys ‘fun family trip into the future’ in Dubai

51 mins ago
iacat

BI lauds IACAT for arrest of viral social media complainant

1 hour ago
arnie teves

Arnie Teves expelled from House of Representatives

3 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button