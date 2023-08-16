Catriona Gray’s wax figure moves to Hong Kong

Catriona Gray’s iconic wax figure, formerly at Madame Tussauds Singapore, has found a new home in the museum’s Hong Kong branch.

In an Instagram story on Wednesday, the former Miss Universe shared her excitement about the move and revealed plans to invite 40 fans in Hong Kong for the grand launch event on September 1.

“I’m coming to Hong Kong and I would love to meet you! Join me and my twin at Madame Tussauds Hong Kong” Gray announced, providing a link for her followers to join the launch event.

On the other hand, Madame Tussauds Hong Kong also invited Gray’s fans to join the event.

“Our beauty queen is making her entrance to the Madame Tussauds Hong Kong hall of fame. Prepare to be starstruck as now’s your chance for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to meet and greet the sensational Catriona Gray,” Madame Tussauds Hong Kong wrote in an Instagram post.

“Go to @catriona_gray Instagram story now for a chance to join the exclusive event,” it added.

To recall, Gray’s wax figure, featuring her iconic Miss Universe 2018 look, including the Philippine sash, accessories, and Mak Tumang’s red lava gown, was initially unveiled in Madame Tussauds Singapore in March last year.

Gray’s wax figure joins other esteemed Filipino figures, including Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach and boxing legend Manny Pacquiao, who also have wax figures displayed at Madame Tussauds Hong Kong.