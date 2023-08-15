Miss Universe ends association with Indonesian chapter amid harassment allegations

The Miss Universe Organization has taken a decisive step by cutting ties with its Indonesia franchise following disturbing allegations of sexual harassment. This move comes in the aftermath of claims that have cast a shadow over the prestigious pageant’s reputation.

In a recent complaint, several women – more than half a dozen in number – revealed that all 30 finalists of Miss Universe Indonesia were unexpectedly subjected to a body check for scars and cellulite, just two days prior to the crowning ceremony in Jakarta.

Shockingly, it was alleged that five of these women had their pictures taken during this invasive process.

The Miss Universe Organization, based in the United States, has expressed its concerns about the events that unfolded at Miss Universe Indonesia. In a statement shared on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), the organization declared that the franchise had fallen short of its ethical and brand standards.

Consequently, the organization decided to sever its relationship with the current franchise holder in Indonesia, PT Capella Swastika Karya, and its National Director, Poppy Capella.

The organization commended the courage of the contestants who came forward with their allegations and stressed their commitment to providing a safe environment for women. An investigation into the women’s complaints has been initiated by Jakarta police.

It has been revealed that the Indonesia franchise also holds the license for Miss Universe Malaysia, which will not see a competition this year as a result of these developments.

Poppy Capella, the Indonesia franchise director, denied any involvement in the alleged body checks and expressed her stance against violence or sexual harassment.

The Jakarta competition, held from July 29 to August 3, aimed to choose Indonesia’s representative for the 2023 Miss Universe contest. The winner, Fabienne Nicole Groeneveld, will still have the opportunity to compete in the finale, scheduled for November in El Salvador.

This incident isn’t the only controversy surrounding this year’s Indonesia pageant, as changes were made to the competition guidelines, eliminating the minimum height requirement after the winner had already been crowned.

The Miss Universe Organization clarified that there are no specific measurements, such as height, weight, or body dimensions, required to participate in a Miss Universe pageant anywhere in the world.