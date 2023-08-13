Mark Zuckerberg denies agreement for cage fight with Elon Musk

Mark Zuckerberg, head of Meta Platforms, has dismissed claims by Elon Musk of a planned cage fight in Rome between the two billionaires.

According to a Bloomberg report, Zuckerberg, who is a martial arts enthusiast, responded on Meta’s Threads platform, saying, “I love this sport and I’ve been ready to fight since the day Elon challenged me.”

“If he ever agrees on an actual date, you’ll hear it from me. Until then, please assume anything he says has not been agreed on,” he added.

Musk’s initial post detailed the fight, suggesting it would be overseen by their foundations rather than a professional organization like UFC. He mentioned livestreaming the fight on Meta and his platform, X (formerly Twitter), set against an ancient Roman backdrop.

The Italian Culture Ministry acknowledged communication with Musk about the event, aligning with his claim about the location.

Musk also noted that proceeds of the fight would benefit veterans, though the exact organization remained unspecified.

To recall, the rivalry escalated following Meta’s Threads launch, pitting it directly against X. Threads garnered 100 million users shortly after its Meta-backed release.

Musk, the world’s richest individual, initially challenged Zuckerberg in June. While Zuckerberg expressed willingness, Musk’s health concerns, including MRI scans and potential surgery, have added uncertainty.

Moreover, Musk estimated a few months for recovery from his shoulder blade issue.