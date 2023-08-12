EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

John Lloyd Cruz wins Best Actor Award at  76th Locarno Film Festival 

John Lloyd Cruz scored another milestone in his acting career after winning the Boccalino d’Oro prize in Switzerland.

The Boccalino d’Oro prize also known as the Golden Jug award for best actor at the 76th Locarno Film Festival for the film by Lav Diaz’s “Essential Truth of Lake,” the Film Development Council of the Philippines announced Friday.

“It is with great joy and pride that I congratulate one of the most talented artists of our country, Mr. John Lloyd Cruz, for having won the Boccalino d’Oro prize for Best Actor at the 76th LFF in Switzerland,”  FDCP Chairman and CEO Tirso Cruz III said in a statement.

“This award is much deserved by an artist of his caliber. Lloydie, congratulations and thank you for bringing honor to our country,” the FDCP added.

Hazel Orencio, who was the first Filipino actor to win the Best Actress award in the 2014 edition of the film festival.

Orencio also won for another Lav Diaz masterpiece, “Mula sa Kung Ano ang Noon.”

“Essential Truths of the Lake” marked Diaz’s return to Locarno since he won the Golden Leopard Prize, or the Best Picture award, for the same “Mula sa Kung Ano ang Noon” film.

“Essential Truths of the Lake” is the only Southeast Asian film in the main competition

Aside from Cruz, Orencio, Shaina Magdayao, Bart Guingona and Agot Isidro are also part of the movie.

“When asked what drives a man to search for the truth, Lieutenant Hermes Papauran says dejectedly that maybe he just wants to keep inflicting pain on himself. Faced with the country’s bloody murders and brazen lies, he continues his struggle to find a resolution to a fifteen-year-old case around a volcanic ash-laden landscape and an impenetrable lake. It has become a cross he can barely carry but keeps lugging anyway,” the film description read.

