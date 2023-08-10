EntertainmentGlobalLatest NewsNewsTFT News

‘Barbie’ now showing in UAE cinemas: Will under-15s be allowed to watch?

After weeks of delay, the blockbuster movie “Barbie,” led by Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, is officially released today, August 10, in UAE cinemas.

The film was initially scheduled for a mid-July release, but it faced delays due to potential content issues, including messaging related to LGBTQ+. This topic is particularly sensitive in Arab countries where a significant Muslim population resides.

Earlier this month, the movie received clearance from the UAE Media Council. This clearance triggered a frenzy in ticket sales, prompting local retailers and marketers to align their campaigns with Barbie’s iconic pink themes, which have gone viral around the world.

Following the clearance, numerous residents promptly booked their tickets to secure seats for the first showings in the country. Showtimes vary, with some cinemas starting screenings as early as 10 AM on Thursday and others as late as 3:45 AM. Several theaters have already sold out, and the remaining slots are rapidly filling up.

However, it is worth noting that “Barbie” holds a 15+ rating in the country as opposed to the global rating of PG-13. Many cinema houses have updated their booking notifications to inform audiences that children below 15 years of age will not be permitted to enter and watch the film.

Directed by Oscar-nominated writer and director Greta Gerwig, “Barbie” is based on the iconic doll and stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in the lead roles. The film revolves around the existential crisis Barbie faces when she steps out of her seemingly perfect world.

