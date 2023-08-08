EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Herlene Budol unsure on joining pageants again

Controversial star Herlene Budol is still unsure when asked if she will be joining beauty pageants again.

“Sasali pa ba ko, oo o hindi? Oo ata. Maybe. Pwede bang maybe,” the actress said when she was placed under a lie detector test.

The lie detector test then showed that she was telling the truth.

Kuya Kim Atienza then reminded Herlene on her recent video where in she said that she will no longer be joining pageants.

“Hindi po, kasi po sinabi ko po yung I’m signing off kasi wala pa pong Miss Philippines Tourism na ipagdadayo ko po,” Herlene said.

“Kumbaga, wala pa pong franchise na nakukuha dun sa international para sa paglalabanan ko,” she added.

Herlene said she is ready to represent the country if her international pageant would push through.

“Lalaban pa rin pa naman ako sa international pero after po nun, baka magpahinga po ako at papagalingin ko lang po muna yung sarili ko. Mag-focus po muna ko sa kung ano yung meron po ako ngayon,” she said.

